Nacogdoches Unity Coalition hosts ‘Unity Festival’

Around the world communities met to honor the lives lost during recent tragedies, but one local organization wanted to do more than that. 'Nacogdoches Unity Coalition said they hope their upcoming event has a lasting impact on the community.

"I want the message to be that we can come together for a common goal, and we can do that more than once so this is just the start for Nacogdoches,” said Christine Faris a volunteer and member of the group.

It will be the first time an event has combined the efforts of law enforcement, politicians, student organizations, ballet studios, and more in hopes of uniting a community despite tragedy nearby and abroad.

“Let it be a message of hope for our city so that maybe we can start some healing,” Faris said.

One of the coordinators of the event, Grant Howarth, wants the public to know that this festival will be something new and unlike anything else.

“We are not following any movements, we are creating our own and taking something so negative and making it a positive,” Howarth said.

Those hoping to hold political office said volunteering their time to events like this is the only way to take steps in uniting the community

"Building unity in the community is a great way to help those that are being afflicted with some of the troubles so they know that we care and we want to take steps to helping their situation,” said Jared Cates, running for precinct three, county commissioner.

The event will also include music of all kind, a ballet performance, a bounce house, and will even be the inspiration behind a mural painted by a local artist.

“It will start at the beginning of the event and he will paint throughout, he’ll be done when were finished,” Howarth said.

It’s an organization that’s answering some of the toughest questions happening around the world, and hoping to unite an entire community in the process.

“I really hope that people walk away saying ‘this is not going to happen here’, were better than that. We are better than negativity. We can come together and do better," Howarth said.

The event will be held this Friday starting at 7:00 P.M. at Festival Park located behind downtown Nacogdoches.