Judge sentences Angelina Co. serial burglar to 30 years

An Angelina County judge has sentenced a man convicted of burglarizing five homes to a 30-year prison sentence.

Judge Bob Inselmann handed down the sentence for Willie Bernard Ash Jefferson, 18, following a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Jefferson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree engaging in organized criminal activity and three counts of second-degree burglary.

Before the hearing, the state had offered Jefferson a 20-year deal. Jefferson turned it down, but changed his mind after testimony Wednesday, Inselmann explained in court. But it was too late and Inselmann said he would not accept anything less than 30 years.

"One of the things that disturbs me about this case: you and your colleagues have broke into five or as many as 10 houses," Inselmann told Jefferson in court. "And only six of the 11 guns you stole are accounted for. That's a dangerous situation for me and my family and every other family in Angelina County."

Jefferson broke into at least five homes in December in the Bald Hill area.

Jefferson has two co-defendants. Joshua Aaron Driver, 19, of Lufkin, is scheduled for jury selection on Aug. 22. Terry Bellini Barlow II, 24, of Lufkin, is scheduled for arraignment on Friday.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.