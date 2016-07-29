Nacogdoches County chief deputy indicted for perjury

A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted the chief deputy for the sheriff's office on four counts of aggravated perjury.

Andrew Jones, the spokesman for the district attorney's office, confirmed Stephen Godfrey, 44, was indicted on the third-degree charge Friday morning.

Jones said he could not yet comment on any more details on the charge and the indictment is not yet public record.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said Godfrey is being placed on leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Chief Godfrey has been in law enforcement for over 21 years and in the military prior to that, serving honorably in the United States Army," Bridges said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "He has an unblemished record, for his service in the military and law enforcement."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Godfrey and his young family as he goes through this difficult and stressful process," Bridges said.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.