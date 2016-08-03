Lufkin native Dez Bryant eager to get back to his old self

Ready to leave an injury plagued 2015 season behind him, Lufkin native Dez Bryant has been a full-go at training camp this week.

Bryant has looked good at camp, but there are times you can tell he's coming back from a foot injury.

If there's anything we know about Dez, it doesn't matter when, where or how- he loves to compete.

"I'm excited to be out here, I’m happy to be back in the football mood. I’m excited and I feel good about our squad. I'm just ready to go and get back into beast mode,” said Bryant.

From 2012-2014, the two-time Pro Bowler posted three straight seasons of at least 1,200 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

After putting up career numbers in 2014 and leading the NFL in touchdowns, the former first-round pick admits last year’s disappointment was hard to deal with.

"It was extremely frustrating. I'm excited to go all the way back to square one. Everyone is going to go through that. If that's not motivation, I don't know what is,” said Bryant. “What I’ve learned is that you have to stay strong and keep a positive mind. I made a note to myself that I got to get better, use this motivation and want it more than anyone.”

The first day of pads was rough for Bryant who could not catch a single pass in team or 7-on-7 drills.

Despite only starting and finishing one game last year alongside quarterback Tony Romo, the East Texan isn't worried about their timing.

"We’re doing better and each day all we can do is get better. When it's time to go we will be ready to go,” said Bryant.

"If there is anytime you can practice and play together it’s never a negative. I’ve played with him so much that it’s not as if the mannerism changed,” said Romo. “It's really just about our ability for me. I’ll throw it out there as long as I want for him to run the same way that he runs and for him to be able to run all day.”

Since Bryant came into the league in 2010, he’s found the end zone 59 times and 50 of those catches came from Romo. Simply put, it's vital for the Cowboys' success that both Bryant and Romo are back full-time and healthy.

