Nacogdoches organizes door-to-door voter registration event

The November polls are right around the corner, and one Nacogdoches group is doing what they can to ensure voter turnout in their community is higher than past elections.

“We want to get out the vote and make sure they are registered, and sometimes you just have to go where people live and explain how important it is,” said Susie Lower, who volunteered for Saturday's event that kicked off an effort they hope to continue.

They took to walking neighborhoods and meeting with residents to educate them on the process of voter registration, and specifically how they can get involved.

“Because legislation lays the rules for our lives, so it’s important you have a word in that, whatever it is you feel your best interests are,” said Apollonia Ellis, the event coordinator who also serves as the Nacogdoches Democratic county chair.

With less than 100 days before the November election, the effort was focused on raising awareness for voter registration and why it’s so important.

“I think this country is just remarkable for the opportunity to vote and I think people don’t understand how important it is,” Lower said.

Their mission was to put information into the hands of all residents in order to bring education to the political and voting system. For long-time Nacogdoches resident and African American Outreach Committee Activity Coordinator Helena Abdullah, this was personal.

“There is a saying that says you have to want for your brother what you want for yourself. You have to want your neighbor to thrive to be safe.” Abdullah said.

She said this is the best opportunity to ensure everyone has a voice and has the opportunity to make a difference.

“What did you do with your life? What did you do with your money? What did you do with your voice? And that has got to be on the positive side,” Abdullah said.

Today was just a kick off for the group who hopes to begin an ongoing community outreach leading up to the November polls.

