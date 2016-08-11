Diesel is looking for his new forever home

This week our Best Furry Friend came from Winnie Berry Animal Shelter, and he is hoping to find his forever home with a family that’s going to fit right in with his calm and loving personality.

“Diesel has been with the shelter for about a month and is an Irish setter and Lab mix,” said Mike Stephens, the director of Winnie Berry.

With hunting season right around the corner, his traditional sporting breed's characteristics would make the perfect side kick.

“He likes to play fetch, so somebody who especially wants one of those sporting breeds and wants to burn off that energy,” Stephens said.

If you have a pet of your own, already and are wondering if Diesel would be able to fit in at your home, the shelter organizes meet and greets for that specific reason.

“If you have other dogs in your household, we can set up a time for them to meet at the shelter, so that’s something you always want to introduce your current pet to your new pet,” Stephens said.

And the best part of all? Diesel is ready to go when you are. He is $80 to adopt, which means he’s already neutered, has a microchip, and all of his shots are up to date.

If you are interested in adopting Diesel, all you have to do is call (936) 639-1880, or stop by the shelter to meet him for yourself.

