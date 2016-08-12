Chireno ISD teachers 'Zipping in' the new school year

Fall 2016 is right around the corner for many teachers around deep East Texas and beyond, but one school is ringing or "zipping" in the upcoming semester in a creative way.

The Chireno Independent School District invited its faculty and staff out to Zip Nac located off State Highway 7 in Nacogdoches for a little bit of a swing. The theme to this team building field trip was “Zipping in the New Year."

It was a way for the teachers to have a little bit more summer fun before cracking open the books come next month.

