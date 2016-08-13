Advice for East Texans preparing for hunting season

For East Texans gearing up for opening day of hunting season you’ll be excited to hear licenses will go on sale Monday, August 15th. Hunting experts encourage everyone to do what they can to properly prepare for the upcoming season.

“I would definitely say practice shooting is probably the number one thing,” said Jimmy Horton who owns one of the top online hunting resources. “Some law requires safety orange, but I think it’s good to wear it no matter what the specific regulations are for that state, and then of course hearing and eye protection.”

Including the safety measures and practice, Texas Park and Wildlife want the public to be aware of the consequences to hunting without a valid license, and the accessibility of purchasing your own.

“There is a citation and fine to hunting with an invalid or no license at all,” said Sean Willis, Texas Parks and Wildlife District Biologist. “That’s their probably number one ticket that they write, hunting without a license, fishing without a license, or tagging violation.”

These licenses can be picked up and Walmart, Academy, sports shops, and some small convenience stores. The prices of each vary depending on the license you purchase. There are also rules and regulations officials encourage hunters to remain up to date on.

“The main thing we want the public to know is how important it is to familiarize themselves with the regulations and that they are specific to the areas they live,” Willis said, “Also to realize that these things change so it always helps to research prior to hunting season.”

Rules and regulations can be checked on the Parks and Wildlife website or by downloading their new, ‘Outdoor Annual’ app that explains all the rules and requirements.

