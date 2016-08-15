Nacogdoches PD officers arrest two for having 50 lbs of liquid codeine

Editor's Note: On Dec. 18, 2017, the Nacogdoches County Attorney's Office dismissed the charge against Latifah Tate.

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Two people traveling from Houston were arrested on drug charges by Nacogdoches Police officers late Monday night.

The arrest began with a traffic violation. According to Lt. Dan Taravella, NPD K9 Officers stopped a northbound Jeep Cherokee for speeding.

During NPD's investigation, the officers found that Kedar Muhammed, 27, of Park Forest, IL and Latifah Tate, 25, of Atlanta, GA had 50 lbs of liquid codeine.

Muhammed and Tate were both arrested for a first degree felony of manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Lt. Taravella said both suspects were moved to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Tate's charges were later dismissed.

