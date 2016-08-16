Angelina County awarded achievement for improved health

Angelina County was awarded special recognition for their efforts in preventing some of the leading causes of heart disease and stroke.

“We are just very excited that the department of state health services has honored us with this silver level award presentation for our efforts,” said Paula Botsford, Angelina County Public Health educator.

Texas Healthy Communities announced that Angelina received a silver level award for their advancement after being awarded bronze in 2014. This achievement was honored by local community members, volunteers, and State Representative Trent Ashby.

“This is an exciting day, to be recognized for the incredible achievements and improvements we have made over really the last sixteen months. It truly is something to be proud of,” Ashby said.

Botsford said their next goal will be to reach gold and she believes with the help of the community and implementing important programs like Presidential Physical Fitness Program, Angelina Active Living Plans, and an effort to make changes in vending machines with healthier options.

“We really want to acknowledge the effort made by everyone and also ensure that the healthy choices in Angelina also become the easy one for residents,” Botsford said.

Many key volunteers in the community that made concerted efforts to ensure the program was a success and continue to help Angelina County become healthier were awarded throughout the evening.

If you would like to contribute or find out how you can get involved in the Texas Healthy Communities initiative for making Angelina County healthier visit Active Angelina’s Facebook page.

