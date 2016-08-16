United Way of Nacogdoches hosts annual celebration

Today was the Nacogdoches Area United Way celebration honoring the special effort charitable volunteers contribute to the Nacogdoches community and beyond.

“We have so many people work so hard, and it’s so nice to see all the chairs filled we even had to bring in extra tables because we had more than we expected this year,” said Sheri Howard United Way chair.

They honored several volunteers and announced their new goal for the upcoming year.

“Our goal for the 2017 greater area united way campaign is 300,000 dollars the community stepped up last year and was able to exceed that so we feel like that is a great goal and we’re going to hit that with no issues,” Howard said.

They even auctioned off a car that has been donated for the last several years by locally owned Rex Perry of Rex Perry Autoplex and supercenter.

“You know, Rex does every year and not as a way of getting attention but as a way of investing into the work that United Way is doing,” said Gary Ashcraft President of Nacogdoches United Way.

He said that each year surrounding United Way foundations ask how he is able to raise enough money to donate a car but it is free of charge that it is donated every year.

“Last year the women that won had given her car away because of family needs, you should have seen the faces of everyone when we saw that she won,” Ashcraft said. “Tears from not only her but Rex Perry and everyone that was watching including myself.”

If you want to become a part of the work United Way is doing all you have to do is visit their new website, http://www.unitedwaynac.com, donated by Etech as a way of improving their ability to reach other residents in need in Nacogdoches and surrounding areas.

