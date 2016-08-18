Man robs Nacogdoches convenience store

Nacogdoches police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenient store Wednesday night on the east side of town.

According to the report, a person walked into the Exxon Mobile gas station, located at 3322 Center Highway, and used a gun to take money from the register.

The gas station employee working at the time of the robbery called police at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a hooded figure walk into the store from behind the gas station and approach the attendant working behind the counter.

The video shows the suspect point a gun at the woman working and demands money from the register.

His face is covered by what appears to be a black netting, and after robbing the store he ran away.