NISD hosts teacher convocation for new school year

New year, new leadership, and new standards have been set for Nacogdoches Independent School District, and this morning they kicked off this semester with their teacher convocation.

“It’s time to just get together as a family unit,” said Sandra Dowdy, Interim NISD superintendent. “We have a great staff and great students. Everyone has been hardworking and we’re are ready to start this year off right.”

The NHS gymnasium was full of NISD teachers, faculty, and staff that listened to guest speaker Adam Saenz motivate the district about the power and influence of a teacher,

“If I am here to love, to give, to serve and to be poured out, then it’s my duty to say, ‘What’s the problem and how can I be a part of the solution?’ Saenz said.

He comes with a background in mental health, clinical child psychology, and counseling and is the bestselling author of the book, ‘The power of a teacher,’ administrators said they hope his message will begin the school year off on the right foot.

Steve Green, President of NISD School Board said listening to Saenz is way for staff to begin reaching their goals this year.

“Our mission is our discipline and taking care of academics and anything that takes our focus off of that needs to be questioned and that’s where we need to be,” Green said. “That’s what we are doing today, the convocation speaker that’s what he is all about. He is all about the teacher and how they should lead.”

The school district is under pressure to perform this year after TEA announced for the second year, improvement is required for several campuses.

Green said he hopes the new leadership put in place has the ability to close performance gaps.

“I am excited about administrative changes, I’m excited about new leadership at the campus level and we got a new superintendent, and we want to get real focused about what it is our mission for this year and to make sure everybody is on the same page.”

Dowdy is confident this year will be a year of improvement for the district.

“Right now is about establishing how powerful a teacher is and what they can do for a child, Dowdy said. “We have goals in mind, we’re going to stay focused and just get the job done.”

The first day of school is scheduled for Monday August 22nd. Remaining Meet the Teacher events can be found on NISD’s website.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.