Diboll family returns from Olympics

For the last two weeks, we have watched the most talented athletes compete for the highest of honors in Rio, and although the games are coming to an end, the magic remains alive in the hearts of two East Texas children chosen to attend the opening ceremonies by the Ronald McDonald house.

“We can’t thank them enough for giving us this opportunity to do as a family,” said Nora Munoz that has watched her two young children spend much of their lives in and out of the hospital suffering from the same genetic disease.

“It was just surreal, and still hard for me to describe how truly beautiful that city was,” Munoz said.

Brice and Nadia opened up about the moments they spent watching the historic games and even participating in the opening ceremonies.

“I told my mom at school if someone asks me for my autograph I'm going to say 3 dollars,” said Brice Munoz who walked the Rio stage alongside his sister. Their mother said that for all they have been through, this moment was a miracle for their family.

“I honestly I cried, not only was this a once in a lifetime opportunity for them, but just to be healthy enough to be there. That actually just means a lot to us. It was very emotional,” Munoz said.

Although Brice and Nadia said they never got nervous despite the huge number of people watching, their parents still couldn’t believe the opportunity they were given.

“I could see them when they stepped out of the door and that hit me hard, it seems so surreal,” Munoz said.

Nadia had the opportunity to meet the Olympic gymnast she was named after.

“And it was also pretty neat, I couldn’t even believe it, but that I got to see Nadia Comanche,” Nadia said.

Brother Brice had the chance to check something off his bucket list, but it took place outside of the Olympic Village.

“When Brice was sick he asked me to take him to do two things, one of them was to go see Christ the Redeemer and he wanted to go to the Alamo,” Nora said.

Since the Munoz family is from Texas, making the trip to San Antonio to see the Alamo was something they accomplished as soon as Brice expressed interest. This trip provided them the chance to do something they thought wouldn’t happen.

“I never thought financially it would never be something we would get to do,” Nora said.

The 2016 Olympics may come to an end, but this family takes away memories that will last a lifetime.

