Nacogdoches Police seek public’s help in solving string of armed robberies

Three armed robberies in Nacogdoches within the month of August happened five miles apart, police have yet to verify if the crimes are related, but with no arrests made they are seeking the public’s help in finding who is responsible.

“Not everybody is a police officer, but everybody is a member of the community, said Jim Sevey, Chief of Police. “We cannot do our job without community support and community assistance.”

During each robbery of the three gas stations, Trip Stop #2, Lucky Stop #5, and the Exxon Mobile located on Center Hwy, the attendant is held at gun point, and demanded money from the register. In one video, the employee at Trip Stop #2 is hit for not moving fast enough. Police are asking the public to review security footage and look for specific identifiers that could lead to recognition.

“You look at the person as a whole, but you try to take a part of that individual that is easy for you to identify, Sevey said. “Don’t just look at facial features, look for hair, clothing, clothing with marks that you recognize, tattoos, or a particular type of walk.”

It is with this community involvement that could lead to arrests made in the three unsolved crimes. Police said they are pursuing leads, but are withholding details in order to not compromise the search for possible suspects.

“We aren’t releasing certain details because it is an active case and sometimes there are certain details you don’t release in order to further the investigation,” Sevey said.

Without disclosing sensitive information, officers said there are still many unanswered questions. They are asking the public to review security footage and contact them with any information. They said that although they haven’t verified if the crimes are related it is best to treat each one individually.

“Whether we believe they are connected or not, until we have proof they are connected they are going to be worked as separate cases,” Sevey said.

It has been over a month since the first armed robbery, and police are hoping that with the communities help they can make arrests in the near future.

“We cannot do our job without witnesses without people or good citizens who are willing to come forward and say this is not acceptable for my community,” Sevey said.

They also wanted to inform the public that since mid-August there have not been additional armed robberies reported in the location of the first three, but encourage anyone with information to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-569-2607.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.