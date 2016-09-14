2 new West Nile cases reported in Angelina County

New cases of West Nile have been reported in East Texas.

Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile count jumped to 126 total. There are 45 cases of West Nile fever in the state and 81 cases of West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease across the state.

Two people have died as a result of West Nile.

In East Texas, Angelina County reported three cases of West Nile neuroinvasive disease to the state, while Henderson and Wood counties reported one case of West Nile neuroinvasive disease each.

No cases have been reported in Smith or Gregg counties, although officials have found mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus in both counties.

The DSHS says most people infected with West Nile virus will not have any signs of illness.

"Twenty percent of people who become infected will have mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph glands," the DSHS said on its website.

The symptoms of West Nile neuroinvasive disease - a severe form of the infection - include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

Only about one out of 150 people infected with West Nile virus develop the neuroinvasive disease, the DSHS reports.

In 2015, there were 275 cases of West Nile in the state, including 16 deaths.

Residents are encouraged to use the 4 Ds to optimize protection from mosquitoes:

DEET: Use insect repellent while outdoors at all times to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and other insects.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing – including pants and long sleeves.

Drain: Drain all standing water in and around the home and office.

Dusk and Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during the dusk and dawn hours as mosquitoes are most active during those times.

