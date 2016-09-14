String of burglaries affects 15 people in north Angelina County

A string of 15 unsolved burglaries in North Angelina County have left residents on high alert, and law enforcement searching for answers.

“If you’re seeing suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood or any unusual activity we need citizens to call us,” said Captain Alton Linderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s department. “We have had roughly 15 break-ins, and we encourage anyone with information to help us solve these crimes.”

It’s a popular technique burglars use to get away with leaving the least amount of evidence in their tracks, meaning it can be difficult for police to find who is responsible.

“They do what we call fishing, and its where you just go around and start trying to open car doors until you find one that is unlocked,” Linderman said.

It’s a quick and easy way for thieves to steal without being traced. Police are encouraging the public to lock all doors regardless of how long you are gone or where you are leaving your car.

“Most of the time people don’t lock their doors, burglars and thieves are lazy, they are going to take the least resistant things, so if you would just lock your doors that would help a lot,” Linderman said.

This means cell phones, electronics, anything easy for burglars to fit in their pocket should be secured and locked within cars and homes.

“They don’t keep it for long, which means they are constantly trying to find someone they can sell it to for drugs or cash,” Linderman said.

Law enforcement have asked the public to begin keeping track of serial numbers for expensive belongings like laptops, appliances, and cell phones making it easier to track in national data base.

Linderman said it could increase your chances of finding stolen property by almost 50%. Another way to ensure you are not the next victim of this crime is the installation of home security cameras.

“Video cameras or game cameras which used to be fairly expensive, but now it’s something everyone can get,” Linderman said. “We have cleared more crimes with victims having a picture from a game or video camera and it can lead authorities to other burglaries they might be involved in.”

One Lufkin man used social media as a way to raise awareness for the public to help catch the man that stole his chainsaw, that photo has received more than 3,000 shares.

Other ways to ensure your property is protected includes photographing jewelry and other valuables to have on record if things go missing, as well as reporting any suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood.

Police are investigating these crimes as being related due to the location and consistency of items stolen. If you have any information regarding these break-ins, you are asked to call the Angelina County Sheriff’s department at (936) 634-3331

