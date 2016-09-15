Magicka the kitty overcame abandonment, searching for a forever home

Magicka was this week’s Best Furry Friend from the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, and she is as magical as her name. She is two years old, already spayed and waiting to find her forever home.

“She’s just been here a couple of months, and we’re wondering why she hasn’t been adopted yet because she is just so sweet,” said Katy Broadus, who works as an animal control officer for the animal shelter.

In addition to her sweet personality, it’s what she has overcome in her short two years that makes her so unique.

“We found her at the front door in a box with no note or anything,” Broadus said. “I really hope she goes to a home where she can live out the rest of her years and not be dropped off at a door from somewhere she’s not wanted.”

Magicka overcame her challenging circumstances, and now her personality could be described as the best of both worlds because not only does she like to explore and roam, but she has an active side as well. Also, if you are worried about introducing her to other pets, she is proven to do well, but it doesn’t hurt to test things out first.

“If you have dogs and cats at home and you want to make sure get along with her, you are welcome to bring them up here and temperament test her,” Broadus said.

Magicka is a female, and again she has already been spayed. Her hair would be described as medium, but if she is groomed regularly her future forever home wouldn’t have to worry about her shedding.

“Obviously she is a fantastic cat, so I don’t think she has done anything wrong to deserve being abandoned,” Broadus said. “I think she would do great in a home where she can stay forever.”

In addition to all of the positives to this kitty’s personality, those that know her feel she could be a fantastic service cat and with her soothing temperament she could be a great stress reliever.

Don’t forget. If you adopt Magicka within the week that she is featured for KTRE’s Best Furry Friend, the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter will waive the $20 adoption fee to make Magicka’s move into a home even easier.

If you have any more questions concerning Magicka or want to set up a time to meet her, all you have to do is call the shelter at (936) 560-5011 or visit their Facebook page where they feature all of their pets searching for their forever home here: https://www.facebook.com/Pets-at-Nacogdoches-Animal-Shelter-160365257475919/

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.