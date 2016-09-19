Diboll city council fires city secretary

The Diboll City Council has voted to terminate the employment of the city secretary.

The council voted unanimously to fire Sarah Thompson because she had not shown up to work, when she was expected to come back after cameras were installed in the offices.

Thompson accused City Manager Gerry Boren of inappropriate behavior, and on Aug. 8, the council voted to place Boren on probation.

Before the city council went into an executive statement, Boren read a statement.

"Because of the allegations made against me by Ms. Thompson against me I do not believe it is in the best interest of the city for me to consider or make recommendations concerning her discipline or possible termination," Boren said. "I believe the city council should deal directly with personnel issues in connection to Mrs. Thompson and I hereby differ to the council in that regard."

Boren also said that Thompson came to work on Sept. 6, but she left shortly afterward without any explanation. She was then excused from work from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 by the city attorney with the understanding that she would report to work at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12.

"She did not report as requested and has not called in or came back to work since then, which is in violation of our Diboll personnel policies," Boren said.

The council also decided to put cameras in their offices to track everyone in the city offices. Thompson said she would not return to work until the cameras were installed. However, Thompson was not happy with the arrangements, City Attorney Jimmy Cassels said at a meeting held last week.

Thompson offered up a separation agreement and settlement at last week's meeting but the council turned it down.

