Crime Stoppers asking for help in finding aggravated assault suspect

Angelina County law enforcement officers are searching for Perfecto Max Gonzalez.

According to a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Gonzalez was involved in a brutal assault of a man during which Gonzalez beat the victim with a deadly weapon. The victim was hospitalized but has since been released.

September 19, 2016, a judge issued a warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest for the second degree felony offense of Aggravated Assault.

Gonzalez, a 30-year-old Hispanic male who stands 5 feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, has on the left side of his neck a tattoo of a peacock and around his neck a tattoo of a necklace or rosary beads. Prior arrest booking photos show that the peacock tattoo covers a tattoo of red lips. Gonzalez lives in Nacogdoches but has been seen a several Lufkin area hotels.

Notices to law enforcement about Gonzalez warn that at the time of the assault he was in possession of a handgun.

The listed warrant information was correct and current when published but may no longer be correct when read. Warrants and charges must be verified before arrest. NEVER attempt to apprehend any suspect yourself; doing so may be dangerous and Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action.

If you know the current location of Perfecto Max Gonzalez or can provide information that might lead to his capture, call Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS or visit www.639TIPS.com. Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and Crime Stoppers may pay a reward for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that leads to Gonzalez’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards only for anonymous tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.