Nacogdoches City Council rejects CVB marketing plan

The Nacogdoches City council has rejected the latest proposed marketing plan put forth by the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting several members, including the mayor, expressed concerns of the time spent on this plan.

“There was a sense of pride in that they got the marketing plan out in six days, that alarms me,” said Mayor Roger Van Horn. He explained that the CVB had plenty of time to call on several avenues to ensure the plan was done correctly and thoroughly.

There were other questions brought forth from the council, many wondering who had contributed in the first place.

“How did board members participate, were any members of the public allowed to participate, and three how much time was spent in actual discussion by the board about the plan?” said Shelley Brophy, a council member.

This rejection has been seen through several rebranding efforts to try and design a new logo. We have been tracking that progress since last year when Carl Watson was hired as the new CVB director, and tomorrow they will unveil their latest proposal to the CVB board.

The marketing plan rejected tonight included outreach to bring in new visitors, website design, and other key strategies to bring more people to Nacogdoches.

The council explained that they will have 30 days to design a new plan to present, but they added a clause to the contract stating that each of the parties had the legal right to terminate the contract at any time they feel either is not carrying out their duties.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.