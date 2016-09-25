East Texas leaders educate Millennials on voter registration

According to the Pew Research Center, a recent U.S. census said millennials, or those born between ages 18-35, could now have just as much political force as the Baby Boomer generation. However, millennials continue to clock in the lowest voter turnout of any age group. This year will be the first time in history that the entire millennial generation is eligible to vote, and leaders are encouraging voter participation.

"If we turn out in mass numbers, I believe we have the ability to make substantial progress for generations to come,” said John Davis, a student leader at SFASU.

In order to turn out in mass numbers however, those eligible to vote must be registered by the October 11th deadline.

“We do have a lot of problems with college students just not being registered to begin with and that’s why a lot of people end up missing out on Election Day,” said Todd Stallings the Nacogdoches Co. Election Administrator.

Many college students and first time voters do not feel they can connect with a particular candidate, but instead of staying home this Election Day, Davis encourages peers to begin looking for policies they identify with.

“Something I try to remind people is that we have no permanent friends, and no permanent enemies. Only permanent interests, and we need to be pushing to vote for those interests in this election,” Davis said.

It will be those interests that Millennials, and all Americans will have the opportunity to advocate for when their time comes to cast their ballots and many may be wondering what they should do if they are registered within another county.

“What they would need to do is contact their election office in their home county and request an application for ballot by mail, and that would have to be submitted by October 28th,” Stallings said.

Students or those that want to re-register within Nacogdoches County can go online and submit a new valid address in order to vote in Nacogdoches polls.

Regardless if you are registering to vote for the first time, or have been a part of the political process for years it is always important to ensure you have done the appropriate steps to vote this November.

Registering for the first time can be done online, or by visiting your local election office. You will need a valid address, and a form of ID ranging from a driver’s license, Texas ID, or the last four digits of your social security number. For more information about voter registration, or to check if you are registered already visit https://www.vote.org/state/texas/

