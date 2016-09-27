Angelina Rotary Club funding free HPV vaccines for Angelina College students

Angelina County Rotary Club is joining forces the Angelina County and Cities Heath District and the HPV Education Task Force to ensure Angelina College students are protected by the HPV virus that infect nearly 80 million people in the United States.

“This was an age population, demographic that was being missed, said Sarah Adams the Angelina County and Cities Health District's Immunization Director. “So we are out here vaccinating students to help prevent the spread of cancer through HPV, the human papilloma virus.”

The vaccine is a three-part preventive process, but each can cost $120 which means students would pay individually up to $360 to prevent themselves from this infection.

“We will be out obviously today, and again tomorrow Wednesday the 28th, and then we will come back on campus once in November and then another time a little later to complete the three-part process,” Adams said. “If students know they won’t be here during those times however, we will give them a card that they can take into the health district to receive the rest of the medicine.”

Angelina Rotary Club will provide the funding to help those that may not be able to pay for the drug themselves, and feel with statistics saying one in every four Americans are currently infected, it could help to save lives.

The group will be set up outside of the Angelina College Student Center located 3500 S 1st St, Lufkin, TX 75904 Wednesday September 27th from 11am-1pm.

