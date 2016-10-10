Breast Cancer is for the Birds event

Anyone can help show their support for breast cancer awareness by purchasing a flamingo for $15 at the Lufkin Gift Shop. Then take the pink flamingo home or to work, share photos on social media, and help save lives. Be sure to add hashtag #BC4TheBirds when posting to social media. All proceeds benefit indigent cancer patients at the Temple Cancer Center with transportation, prescription drugs and overnight accommodations. For more information on how to donate click here.