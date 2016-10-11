Dr. Suiter uses her fight with breast cancer to raise money for cancer research

Dr. Cheryl Suiter is a long-time Woodland Heights Medical Center doctor, and she has recently announced her battle with breast cancer.

“She was very surprised at her own diagnosis. It can happen at any time, and that’s the message she wants to get out,” said long-time friend and Chief Nursing Officer for Woodland Heights, Cathy Busbee. “She has shown tremendous courage and most of all faith, and she wants everyone to be aware of what they can do to make sure this does not happen to them.”

After serving the Lufkin community, and delivering countless babies during her time with the hospital, the staff knew October would be the perfect month to honor her ongoing fight and raise money for research.

"I think she believes whatever she is faced with she will be able to educate others and be able to tell the story so that she can help someone else,” Busbee said. “She is one of the kindest individuals you can ever meet, very professional, and very smart.”

She is using her recent diagnosis as a way to raise awareness, but in a way that takes all the spotlight away from her and instead towards raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

“Each year during the month of October, Woodland Heights does do a breast cancer awareness shirt and this year the OR staff wanted to do something to honor Dr. Suiter,” said Mary King, Director of Physician outreach. “Everyone out there has been affected by cancer in some way whether it’s been a family member or friend, but one of our very good friends is battling and she is the face of this shirt and she is choosing to help raise funds for everyone.”

She said that with the 2016 Cattle Baron’s Gala this Saturday, this is an extension of the work they are hoping to advance with their fundraiser.

“This is a way for everyone in town to support the American Cancer Society, because when they do research we all benefit so it’s all about getting the dollars there to the researchers to help us all,” King said.

The shirts designed by Dr. Suiter can be purchased in the Woodland Heights Gift Shop for $20, they will be announcing how much money they have raised so far through the month of October from proceeds of the shirts alone at the 2016 Gala.

“We do hope everyone will support this cause, buy the t-shirt, and let’s help eradicate cancer,” King said.

If you would like more information about how to purchase a t-shirt, click HERE:

