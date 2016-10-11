Lufkin High School cheerleaders help prepare for Cattle Baron's Gala

The 2016 Cattle Baron's gala is this Saturday, and organizers for the event had some special help getting things ready to go.

Lufkin High School's cheer team volunteered their time today and helped stock over 300 gift bags for the upcoming event that raises funds for cancer research. It was the cheerleading teams way of giving back to the special event, by lending a helping hand to those gearing up for the event.

Details about the Cattle Baron's Gala, again happening this Saturday October 15th, includes live entertainment from John Michael Montgomery, dinner, a silent auction, dancing and more. Baron's tickets are $225, and Wrangler's tickets are $150. For more information about the Pineywoods Cattle Barons Gala click here.

