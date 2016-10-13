Will sweet Cheyenne be your Best Furry Friend?

This week's Best Furry Friend, Cheyenne the flat coat retriever, is in desperate need of a family that is looking for the opportunity to give more than just their home, but also their help.

“We are really looking for a special home for her. She is heart worm positive, which is why we have her on the show today. We really want to find that special home for her,” said Aaron Ramsey the animal control director at Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter.

She has been with the shelter for two months, and Ramsey said that heart worms and other parasites are common in East Texas due to the number of mosquitoes and moisture in the area, but they are treatable.

“It’s very important for people to understand that heart worms are very treatable, so we are just looking for someone to step up and take that on and help her get better,” Ramsey said. “Every dog deserves a chance at a healthy and full life, so we hope someone will hear her story and take this on.”

Meeting her for only a moment, you can see how easily she gets along with others, Ramsey said all she wants is someone to love on and care for her.

“She is really laid back, great personality! She is hugging my leg right now, you can just see her personality coming out right here, she just loves people,” Ramsey said.

She is a 2-year-old, flat-haired retriever, and as big as she is, she’s confused about why she can’t sit on others' laps, but she tries her best. Her unique story and medical needs may seem challenging for some, but Ramsey said he is confident someone will be willing to give this dog a second chance at life.

“Yes it may seem like a lot, but Cheyenne’s personality and her ability to make other people happy would be a great thing for someone,” Ramsey said. “I just ask those watching and looking for a dog like Cheyenne to come up and at least meet her, I think that’s all it would take.

In terms of cost, she is spayed and up to date on all her shots, and this month Kurth Memorial is hosting their annual adoption special.

“During October, all of our dogs up for adoption are $30.00, and that includes spaying, neutering, first round of shots, and a free wellness checkup,” Ramsey said.

Now is the perfect time to add a new animal to your family, and Cheyenne in particular needs your help, with a special home.

“Cheyenne is just such a sweet-natured dog, and we just want to give her every chance to find that loving home,” Ramsey said.

Help Cheyenne find health and happiness, and make her your best furry friend today. For more information on how to adopt her, just call Kurth Memorial at (936) -633-0218, or stop by the shelter at 1901 Hill St.

