Lufkin Art Guild hosts bi-annual event

The Lufkin Art guild will host their bi-annual show and sale tomorrow, October 14th and 15th at Abrams on first street in downtown Lufkin, and they encourage the communities support for local artists.

“We invite the pubic to come down, we will be open tomorrow, Friday from 1-6:00PM and Saturday 1-7:00PM,” said Art Guild President, Allison Maxwell. “Basically you get to come and meet the artist, the artists get the opportunity get the chance to meet the judges, and get critiqued on their work.”

The Art Guild encourages anyone who may be hesitant to attend or participate to give it a try, they are always welcoming new artists into their group. Stanley Bohon, past president of the organization said the more artists the better.

“Artists can’t operate in a vacuum so this gives artists the opportunity to maybe get influenced or stimulated by each other, which is really special,” Bohon said. “Once this show is juried anybody that wins something, from honorable mention to a first place prize, will be able to go on to the state-wide competition in Houston.”

The State-wide competition will include anyone within a 200-mile radius of Houston, Texas and in past competitions Lufkin Guild participants have not only placed in the big competition, but won top honors. For the younger generation of artists, Maxwell encourages all participation and their entry is free.

“Anyone from 0-12 can enter this competition for free we don’t require them to pay an art fee, because the whole point of our existence is to influence our community and get people interested in art and people who are, giving them a venue to express themselves,” Maxwell said.

The guild is a community of artists who feel the best way to operate is to include as many people as possible, regardless of their style of painting.

“There’s a perception among the public that these artists can be judgmental, but that is not the case at all we are all different artists, and we encourage that among all the members,” Bohon said.

Danny Clements is an exhibitor in Lufkin, and he has participated in the Lufkin Guild for over a decade, he said having the chance to participate in this show is really special for him.

“This is a nice place to exhibit, it’s really hard to find good places in East Texas so this is really good for me to be able to be here,” Clements said.

The show will be open for viewing and buying tomorrow through Saturday, and the community is welcome to come and interact with the artists. Maxwell said it’s a chance for those interested in learning more about art to ask those that painted the pieces the meaning behind their inspiration.

“Personally I always get inspired by other people’s work, so it’s a great opportunity to bring all the artists together and really see what we can learn,” Maxwell said.

A reception will be held following the completion of the judging, and Marco’s Pizza has donated food for the reception to be a celebration for all of the artist’s talent and hard work. More information about the exhibition can be found here: http://lsagtx.weebly.com/

