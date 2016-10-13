Police: Suspect at-large after shooting at Lufkin apartment complex

Lufkin Police are looking for an unidentified suspect involved in a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday evening.



Officers responded to a reported shooting at the Greenbriar Apartments at 2406 West Frank Street around 8 p.m.



The victim, whose name was not released, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital, according to police.

Investigators are currently reviewing the crime scene and collecting evidence, but ask anyone with information to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356.

