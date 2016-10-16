Sabine County Constable in jail after evading arrest

According to Sabine County Sheriff Thomas Maddox, Sabine County, precinct 2 Constable Jerry Webb was arrested and booked into Sabine County Jail for evading arrest of a motor vehicle in the city of Pineland overnight.

Maddox also said that someone involved in a shooting in Pineland, where Webb was allegedly present, was shot in the hand and was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to live.

Sherriff Maddox could not comment on further specifics of the investigation which is ongoing and has been turned over to the Department of Public Safety

The investigation is ongoing, according to Sheriff Maddox.

