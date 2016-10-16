Man accused of robbing Nacogdoches Long John Silver at gunpoint - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Man accused of robbing Nacogdoches Long John Silver at gunpoint

Source: Nacogdoches County Jail
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Nacogdoches police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Long John Silvers armed with a handgun.
Corey Lane was arrested near the business after police responded to a report of aggravated robbery. Witnesses said they saw an unknown suspect flee on foot after using a gun to rob the business.
Lane has been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for aggravated robbery.
 

