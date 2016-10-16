Community comes together to support Combs family, raises money for new van

Many thought the Nacogdoches family, known as “Team Combs” couldn’t get any bigger, but they were wrong.

“We got a phone call that said our foster son’s biological mother had a baby, and we had no idea that was coming,” said Lauren Combs mother of now six children under the age of seven. “They asked us if we could take the baby, and of course, 'No' was not even an option for us.”

Her husband, Danny said they got the phone call that would ultimately change their lives forever at 10:30AM, and it was by 10:30PM their new daughter became part of their family.

“There was just never a moment where they felt like they weren’t ours,” Lauren Combs said. “When they brought her from the hospital straight to us, it felt no different than when we brought our four biological children home from the hospital.”

They have been fostering their son for six months, and plan on adopting him soon. Now he will have his biological sister to grow up with as well, something the Combs parents said was very important to them.

“We had always said that if we adopted a child and we got a call that they had a biological sibling that we would say yes, because for our foster son to be adopted by us in a family that’s not his birth family, that’s not the same race as him, he would always be different, and that’s okay, but to grow up with a biological sibling would just be so special,” Lauren said.

Their family of eight faced some big obstacles that they said would not have been possible to overcome without the support and outpouring of love from their community.

“I was just telling Danny last week that I thought it was time to get rid of all the baby stuff,” Lauren said. “He looked and me and said yeah lets do it, so when we got this call I suddenly realized we have nothing, we gave away strollers, clothes, diapers, everything,” Lauren said.

The family also realized they no longer had a van large enough to fit their family of eight, and in order to pick their new daughter up from the hospital they wouldn’t all be able to ride in the same car.

“This is when I thought, wait we don’t even have room in my car for her, we have a minivan with five car seats, five kids, and then two seats for us in the front for us, and that was just enough,” Lauren said. “However, we never for a moment thought about saying no, we wanted her, and we knew we would make it work.”

This is when Danny did something Lauren was initially uncomfortable with, but trusted that their community would help in whatever way they could so he began a Go FundMe.

“Lauren was a little hesitant, but I was like you know what I’m going to reach out and if people want to help us they will, and if they don’t, than they wont,” Danny said. “That is when we realized that just because other people may not be blessed with the opportunity to give like we have taking in another child, they can give in other ways and that has made all of this possible.”

The family raised enough in the first few weeks to place a down payment on their car, and although they have a ways to go before meeting their goal they said they could not have expected the support from the community and beyond. They said the community has now become their family.

“My hope is when people see us post pictures of that van, when people see us post pictures of our kid’s, or who see us driving that van in town and have given even a dollar toward it, they can say, ‘I am a apart of that, I invested in that family, and I get to be a part of their story,’ Danny said.

The family said their gratitude goes beyond words as they watch a community provide in ways they did not think were possible.

“We would want them to know how thankful we are, and to know that we couldn’t do it without them,” Danny said. “It’s not about getting anything for free, its about providing for my family in a way we literally could not have done without the help and support that we have been given.”

Lauren said people have heard their story who don’t even know their family personally and have felt called to give.

“It's not even people just feeling obligated to help, its people seeing them and knowing them, or just hearing their story, and just instantly they want to be a part of it. They want to be a part of it too,” Lauren said.

If you want to hear more about the Combs family story click here: