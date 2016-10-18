Sabine County constable gets 3 new charges

A Sabine County constable faces up to life in prison after new charges have been brought against him in connection to allegations he shot his girlfriend's hand Saturday night.

Sabine County Jail records show Jerry Dan Webb, 66, of Bronson, faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault and state-jail felony evading detention.

First-degree charges carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

According to arrest affidavits, a DPS trooper was on the way to a reported shooting in Pineland and was on FM 1 when he was met by a black Dodge Charger. The trooper turned on his lights and said the Charger took off at a high speed.

The trooper reported the chase reached speeds of over 140 miles per hour before Webb finally came to a stop at FM 1 and State Highway 184. He was arrested without incident.

According to a separate affidavit, an officer reported arrived at a house in the 500 block of Longleaf Street and found Lori Willams, who was sitting on the front steps of the house crying and a large part of her clothing was covered in blood. Williams said Webb had shot her with a shotgun. She said he had come to the house and shot her through a door before dragging her from the room while "stomping me and hitting me in the head with his gun."

The man who lived at the house said he was at home when Webb forced his way into the house, pointed a gun at him and asked "where is she at?" and fired a shot in to the wall from the living room. He then went to a rear room and shot the door.

The officer reported the front door was damaged and there was a large amount of blood on the floor inside the front door.

Webb is being held on a $385,000 bond.

Now, All eyes are on Sabine county law enforcement as they continue the investigation of one of their own. They said the reason only one charge was filed the day Webb was arrested was because of an ongoing investigation.

“We did not have an opportunity to sit down with officers until Monday to determine the facts and what actually happened, and what charges needed to be filed,” said District Attorney Kevin Dutton.

Further investigation found that Webb will face charges listed above that could potentially place him behind bars for life.

“A search warrant was signed this morning in order to obtain his clothes so that we can test those for DNA,” Dutton said. “I have been really impressed with the law enforcement and Texas Rangers ensuring everything is done in a timely manner and to the best of their ability.”

A quote from the affidavit states before Webb fled in his car he kicked in a door, pointed a gun at the residence, and fired shots through a wall hitting Williams. She said after shooting her he was “stomping me and hitting me in the hand with his gun.” Dutton said officials will handle this case according to the seriousness of the allegations.

“The county judge set his bond at $385,000 for all four charges, and he put a 24 hour cool down on him because of the family violence charge which means even though he posts bound he has to remain another 24 hours,” Dutton said.

The brother of the victim does not want Webb treated differently because of his status as an elected county official, but Dutton said that they will do everything they can to ensure the investigation does not show favoritism.

“Law enforcement is a close knit brotherhood, but when it comes down to a choice between that brotherhood and doing what’s right, there is no choice for my office and it appears there is no choice for the law enforcement officers working this case,” Dutton said.

Depending on if Webb posts bond and is released from jail, Dutton hopes to present his case to a grand jury by mid-November. At this time Webb remains in the Sabine County jail, and the victim has been moved from ICU and will continue to recover in a Tyler County Hospital.

