Lufkin PD releases names of victims involved in fatal wreck

Lufkin police department identified the victim involved in a fatal wreck in front of the Ellen Trout Zoo as 20-year-old Brennnan Lucille Fisher, from Ohio.

According to a press release by the police department, Fisher’s driver, 19-year-old Emily Pharris was traveling east on Loop 287 in a black Toyota Corolla when she attempted to use the crossover at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive when an 18-wheeler, traveling westbound on Loop 287 also attempted to use the cross over.

A witness on scene informed that Pharris passed the 18 wheeler, crossing the loop and into the parth of a Ford Ranger driven by 69-year-old Jackie Ray Hill, of Lufkin. Hill “T-boned” the Corolla.

Emily Pharris’ passengers, Madison Pharris, 16 and Christopher Rector, 1, were transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin with unknown injuries.

