Former SFA football player arrested for assaulting peace officer

The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year-old Justin Owens early this morning on three charges, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

According to the SFA athletics website, Owens played football for the school during their 2014, and 2015 season. The sheriffs department is not releasing details about this crime while it undergoes further investigation. The officer involved sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was released from the hospital.

