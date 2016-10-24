Lufkin ISD student raises enough funds for new school playground

One former Brookhollow elementary student is making good on a promise to his former school about raising money to rebuild their playground. With the help of the Lufkin Rotary Club and a $6,000 donation, they made it happen.

“There really aren’t any words for something like this, I am just so excited I was able to help make the school better,” Stafford said. “I was up for the challenge and ready to take it on because I knew I had to help students whether I lost or won.”

Stafford was elected Brookhollow student body president last year, and in a letter to potential donors explained that when it comes to quality teachers and students their school excels, but the main concern was the lack of fitness facilities.

“I asked my classmates before I ran for Student Council President, and our rundown play area was their #1 concern,” Stafford said in the letter. “One of my campaign promises is to do all I can to improve this problem for all of our students, so they can be healthier.”

The Rotary Club said they realized the significance behind the school’s need for quality playground equipment, and were excited to donate to a cause focused on making Angelina County better for residents.

In a speech he gave to the Rotary Club thanking those that made the largest donation possible for his fundraiser, he said that he hopes to continue to make a difference in the Lufkin community and promised to return to the area after he receives his law degree. For those at Brookhollow Elementary running for student body president, it may seem like they have big shoes to fill, but he gave his own words of wisdom to his former school.

"Win or lose it’s an amazing journey, and you can tell all of your friends and family you've done it,” Stafford said. Either way everyone needs to help somebody in their life. I am just really happy that I could do this to my school and make it a lot better."

The principal of Brookhollow Elementary said Stafford has left a great legacy and example for other students to follow.

