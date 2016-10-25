Lufkin State School gets $40K donation from Lions Club

The Lufkin State-Supported Living Center received a $40,000 donation from the Lufkin Lions Club that will be used to replace an outdated intercom system in the facility.

Representatives from the state school received the generous donation Tuesday at their weekly meeting and said these funds will be used to ensure safety and quality care for those living and working there.

"The Lions Club has partnered with us for many years, and the support that they have given us has really made a difference in what we can do on a daily basis in the facility,” said Lynn Hopper, the director of community relations for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.

The Lions Club’s leaders said they'll continue to work in partnership with the Lufkin State School, and they feel giving back to this business makes Lufkin better for everyone.

