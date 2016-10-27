Dee Dee the dog looking for loving home

Dee Dee is a two-year-old Labrador- retriever mix, and although she calls Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter her temporary home, she is hoping to find her forever family soon.

“Not only is she very well mannered, and playful, but she is fully grown and not going to get any larger than this,” said Aaron Ramsey, Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter director. “She is very healthy, nice, and shiny coat with a bushy tail.”

The markings on her chest, neck, and toes set her apart from others in the shelter, but it’s her loving heart and playful spirit that makes Ramsey believes makes her the perfect pet for a family.

“She is one of those dogs that you just want to love on, she is so well mannered and sweet,” Ramsey said.

If you already have a dog and are worried about introducing them to Dee Dee the shelter encourages those looking to adopt to set up a time that works best for them to come and introduce your pets to your new furry friend.

“We always encourage, if you want to come up and meet here or even bring your dog or even cat we encourage you to come up and meet her and that way we can test them out,” said Ramsey.

She is hoping to find a family with a big yard or opportunities to go on walks because she has some energy to run off, but good news is, for as playful as this two-year-old pup can be she has the potential to be well-trained.

“She is starting to learn the leash and she would be a dog that would be easily trainable and we see those traits with just the little interaction I’ve had with her,” Ramsey said.

Dee Dee’s sweet personality could be the perfect fit for you and your family, and during the month of October Kurth Memorial is running their special where all dogs are only $30.00 and that includes shots, spay/neutered, and a wellness checkup.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.