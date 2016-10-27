Wreck closes northbound lanes of loop 287 in Lufkin

The Lufkin Police Department are on the scene of a major accident that shut down the northbound lanes of Chestnut and Denman Avenue, in front of Southern Chrysler Dodge on Loop 287. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

LPD’s William Lusk reported this was a three-vehicle wreck caused by a Dodge Ram hitting the back of a Nissan Altima, which then collided into a Nissan Xterra. The driver of the Nissan Altima was transported to a local hospital with cuts to the back of her head. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic along the northbound lanes is in the process of being cleared, but drivers should remain cautious when driving in the area.

