Nacogdoches police investigating robbery after employees held at gunpoint

From the Nacogdoches Police Department

NACOGDOCHES, TX - The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to 927 N University drive (Dollar General Store) in reference to a Robbery.

Officers arrived and found that a black male had entered the store around 0822 hrs this morning. At this time the store was occupied by store employees who were held at gunpoint by the suspect. The suspect demanded money from the employees who gave him an undetermined amount of money. The suspect then fled the store on foot. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

The Nacogdoches Police Department’s Detective Division is currently investigating this Offense.