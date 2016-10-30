Police have identified the victims of an overnight shooting in Nacogdoches

The three victims in an early morning shooting that happened outside of Club ASD on the 600 block of Old Tyler Road are identified by police as JaMichael Tanner, Jdrian Holcomb, and Breanne Pereles.

Lieutenant Tim Goerner said officers responded to a call at approximately 2:30AM, that multiple shots were fired, and when they arrived on scene they found three people struck with gunfire.

Tanner was admitted into a Nacogdoches hospital and has been released. In a video posted publicly on his Facebook page Tanner said he appreciated all the prayers and support, and said he is recovering from a gunshot wound to the knee. He said he cannot believe something like this could happen in Nacogdoches.

"I never would have thought shots fired, not in Nacogdoches anyway," Tanner said. "I still don't even know what happened I was just walking to my car trying to leave when I heard the gunshots."

Tanner said chaos broke out following the shots, and he doesn't remember getting shot in the knee, but said he is glad that nothing worse happened.

"I was shocked, I thought I was hit in the chest on my side, but when I got to the hospital I didn’t even know I had a bullet in my knee," Tanner said. "I am just glad that I survived through that last night because if I would have gotten hit in the wrong place I really could be dead right now."

Police said Jdrian Holcomb is in stable condition at a Nacogdoches hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old Breanne Pereles who was transported to a Tyler hospital where she is recovering from her injuries. Police said her condition is stable as well.

Goernor is asking for the public’s help with any information regarding the crime that took place last night.

“As of this afternoon we have still not located or apprehended this suspect and because there was not a firearm recovered from the scene we do believe them to be armed and dangerous,” Goerner said. “We hope to solve this crime as quickly as possible, but we still have a lot of work to do, and if the public has any tips we ask them to contact us.”

The owner of the club, Joseph Williams, said that this incident happened outside of his business and he believes was retaliation between local residents stemming from an ongoing dispute. Several eyewitnesses said they heard gunshots earlier in the night. Fred Campbell was inside the club when gunshots rang out, and he said he heard up to 15.

“There were some preliminary gunshots that we heard at the beginning of the party that shook the party up a little bit, and then I think it was probably 25 minutes more it got crazy,” Campbell said. “When the shots rang out, I mean you could really feel them, all I was doing was making sure the people I was with were safe.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting that took place overnight to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.