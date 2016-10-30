Halloween event to raise money for East Texas children with autism

One Nacogdoches mother is using her daughter’s diagnosis with autism to raise awareness for needed resources in the East Texas area by organizing a fun alternative to traditional trick or treating this Halloween.

Her organization, Fight it with Fun, will host their first annual Halloween festival, where all proceeds will benefit her organizations fight to educate the public on how they can improve facilities and opportunities for those diagnosed with autism. The festival will be October 31st beginning at 5:00PM at Nacogdoches Expo and Civic Center.

Courtney Gray is the founder of the organization Fight it with Fun, and she hopes this will give families everywhere an environment that they can enjoy halloween, and raise funds for a worthy cause.

“I want to bring everyone out, and allow our special needs children to come out and have fun as well," Gray said. "The first hour of the event is sensory friendly for them, and we will be showing hotel Transylvania, the event is Hotel Transyldoches, so that will be part of the sensory family hours and there will be sensory family games.”

Admission to this event is $5 for adults, and $2.50 for children, and family passes are $20 for two adults and up to four children. All proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Fight it with Fun. The festival will include carnival style games, large inflatables, candy, face painting and more.

"We are really hoping this is just the beginning of something much bigger growing from this," Gray said. "Those diagnosed on the autism spectrum deserve more, and I hope we can bring the community together in a way that allows people to see the need for something like this."

For more information about the Hotel Translydoches event, click here.