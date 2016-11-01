St. Cyprian's Church honors lives lost to violence

St. Cyprian's Episcopal church in Lufkin celebrated All Saints Day by dedicating a special musical performance to the lives lost from violence in 2016.

Choirs and soloists from the East Texas area joined together to perform Faure’ Requiem, created by Gabriel Faure’s musical selection focused on bringing rest and consolation to those suffering.

Reverend Ralph Morgan said he hopes the musical performance, and prayers for those affected by recent tragedies like those in Dallas, and Baton Rouge find comfort and solace in their event.

“This special set of prayers and music are focusing tonight on violence, specifically in our area. We want the victims of violence to know that they are still cared for and loved,” Morgan said.

Morgan said each year they celebrate All Saints Day, which honors the saints and lives of those that have died, but this year they wanted to offer special prayer and comfort for those that lives have changed due to recent tragedies.

“I will be speaking about violence around the world, and that we are a light in the world and to the community,” Morgan said. “It’s important because it touches all of us, and I think this is a way to bring the community together.”

Greg Simmons, St. Cyprians music director, said that this special musical performance has a special way alleviating pain for those suffering.

“Music brings people together and there’s a few golden moments when you forget about all the troubles in the world and what your problems,” Simmons said. “Music is transformative and has the ability to heal.”

This is the first year St. Cyprian’s has focused their All Saints Day of prayer and dedication to a specific group of people, but they said they hope it will show those mourning that there is a community of believers who are praying for them.

“The goal behind tonight’s music is to bring people together and take away the pain they may be feeling,” Simmons said.

All of the offering collected during tonight’s performance will be donated to the organization, Impact Lufkin who provide over 500 Lufkin residents Christmas dinner.

