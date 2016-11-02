One dead in Tyler Co. wreck

One person is dead in Tyler County after DPS reports a man traveling on US 69, five miles south of Woodville, lost control of his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and over corrected multiple times before hitting trees head on.

DPS identified the driver as 45-year-old Marcus Glenn of Jasper. The wreck happened approximately 2:00PM. He was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont where he died around 4:00PM.

DPS said this was a one vehicle crash, no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.