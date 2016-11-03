Cattle Baron's Gala announces record breaking donations

2016 Cattle Baron’s gala was another success this year for the Lufkin community, where they broke records in the amount of money donated to the American Cancer Society.

“We could not thank the people that donated or bought from our live auction, raffles, silent auction or just gave of their money and time,” said Jennifer Webster, chairman for the Cattle Baron’s Gala. “It just blew us away seeing the turnout and then how successful everything was.

Tonight the group held their Donor Appreciation Party honoring those that made a difference in their fight against cancer.

“We raised $281,000, I can’t say it without crying, it’s incredible,” Webster said. “To know that people really spent their money for our cause is spectacular. I don’t even know the words to say, we have a lot of generous people in our community.”

One of the largest donations to this year’s fundraiser came from Woodland Heights Medical Center. Dr. Cheryl Suitor designed a shirt when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and asked that all the proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society. The total number of donations through the shirts reached over $13,000.00.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.