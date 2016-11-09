East Texas gymnast Drew Watson commits to Auburn

It was a love for gymnastics that began at age three for Drew Watson, who just signed a full ride scholarship to compete for Auburn starting next year.

“I am just so excited, nervous but excited,” said Watson. “Over the years competing in gymnastics taught me so much about dedication, and now I know my hard work paid off, and it was all worth it.”

Watson moved from Nacogdoches to join Texas East Gymnastics in Tyler where she dedicated her life to what her coaches and family said is a God-given talent.

“It was always really hard impressing on friends how important practicing and consistency is when you are trying to become the best,” Watson said. “They would always try to tell me to skip practice, and it was difficult to stay focused but I did it!”

Her hard work over the years earned her first place in the 2016 Junior Olympic National Championship, and countless other top awards. She said she is excited to begin her next journey at Auburn.

“Just being there and also competing, I heard it’s amazing. I just want to experience it, Watson said. “I know it sounds weird but I am really anxious to get in there and work and show them what I have to offer and so I’m just really excited for that.”

Watson will Auburn University in fall of 2017, but until then will finish out high school in Tyler, Texas.

