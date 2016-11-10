Beauty the Boston Terrier needs loving home

Beauty the Boston Terrier mix from the Winnie Berry Humane Society is searching for her forever home.

Executive director Mike Stephens said Beauty, and three other animals were brought into the shelter after a family tragedy left she and her fellow friends homeless.

“She grew up with another dog, a couple of cats and a kiddo so she’s used to be around that in the household. Unfortunately due to a family tragedy, we ended up with all of the animals, so she is just one of four,” Stephens said.

Coming from a home with other cats and dogs means you don’t have to worry about her not getting along with any of the furry friends you already have.

“Beauty has been around folks and had that socialization, not just with folks but with other animals as well,” Stephens said.

She has been with the shelter for about two months now, and her dynamic personality makes her a great pet for almost any household.

“She is normally very calm, but she does need to get out and run quite a bit, as any dog does,” Stephens said. “Her size however, makes her versatile. She would do great with a family and yard, or even a college student with an apartment and time to give her the exercise she needs."

Coming from a previous home she already knows basic commands like sit, and fetch. Playing with toys is one of her favorite things.

“Oh she could do it all day. Chase the ball, bring the ball back to you, she just loves toys,” Stephens said. “So anyone that has time to go out and play with her would be the perfect person for her.”

The great thing about adopting from local animal shelters is not only providing a home for underprivileged dogs that need it most, but the affordable cost for everyone.

“All of our animals come spayed or neutered, and even micro chipped so Beauty would be ready to go today,” Stephens said.

The Winnie Berry Humane is open Monday through Saturday, but they are closed on Sundays. For more information on how to make Beauty your best furry friend, click HERE:

