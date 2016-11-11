Lufkin OB/GYN honored as Healthcare Professional of Year

Dr. Cheryl Suiter's more than 20 years of service to the medical community was honored at the 2016 Salute to Healthcare Banquet.

Suiter's recent diagnosis of breast cancer has inspired many throughout the community.

Countless patients, and co-workers spoke of her passion and love for her job. As well as the positive attitude she has shown through her battle with cancer.

The award came as a surprise to her, but even more unexpected was who was there to celebrate the honor.

Her son, despite having class in the morning, drove from UT Austin to honor his mother. He said he wouldn't have missed it for the world.

"I'm not able to be here," Trace Suiter said. "I'm not able to be by her side and I know she wishes I could be. I wish I could be there for her, but knowing we have such a great community here and that they are all backing her up on this. It puts me at ease."

Her son was in the room the entire banquet leading up to the award announcements, all without her knowing.

It's something he has been planning since they found out she had won the award.

Below are the recipients of the other awards at the banquet:

Nurse of the Year: Tina Ford

Individual of Merit: Tina Alexander-Sellers

Lifetime Achievement Award: Gary Looper

