Saturdays Weather: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and perfect temperatures for any outdoor plans. Highs today in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Good Saturday morning East Texas! Waking up today you will feel a bit of a bite from the chilly air blowing in from the north east, temperatures sitting in the lower to mid 50s throughout the area. Highs today are forecast to reach the upper 60s but I do believe some of you will reach the lower 70s before the end of today. Dry air will continue to creep into East Texas today behind the front that passed through the area last night, keeping our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy so there will be plenty of sunshine! If you have any plans on staying outside today and into the evening, be sure to keep the sun glasses on and a light jacket handy, you will need it!
A report from the State Fire Marshal’s Office showed that an explosion at a home in Zavalla that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man and seriously injured his wife was caused by a propane leak that was likely ignited by electrical components in the refrigerator in the kitchen.More >>
A report from the State Fire Marshal’s Office showed that an explosion at a home in Zavalla that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man and seriously injured his wife was caused by a propane leak that was likely ignited by electrical components in the refrigerator in the kitchen.More >>
The Annual Texas Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches is only two weeks away.More >>
The Annual Texas Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches is only two weeks away.More >>
We have declared this Sunday evening and Memorial Day a First Alert Weather Day(s) for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and all of Deep East Texas as more wet and stormy weather is on the menu.More >>
We have declared this Sunday evening and Memorial Day a First Alert Weather Day(s) for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and all of Deep East Texas as more wet and stormy weather is on the menu.More >>
A Polk County grand jury has indicted two people in connection to death of a man whose body was found in a home in the 400 block of West Sherwood last March.More >>
A Polk County grand jury has indicted two people in connection to death of a man whose body was found in a home in the 400 block of West Sherwood last March.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who has been missing since April.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who has been missing since April.More >>