Saturdays Weather: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and perfect temperatures for any outdoor plans. Highs today in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Good Saturday morning East Texas! Waking up today you will feel a bit of a bite from the chilly air blowing in from the north east, temperatures sitting in the lower to mid 50s throughout the area. Highs today are forecast to reach the upper 60s but I do believe some of you will reach the lower 70s before the end of today. Dry air will continue to creep into East Texas today behind the front that passed through the area last night, keeping our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy so there will be plenty of sunshine! If you have any plans on staying outside today and into the evening, be sure to keep the sun glasses on and a light jacket handy, you will need it!