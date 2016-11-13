Women with child passenger arrested for DWI, drug possession

Nacogdoches Police Department made a traffic stop in the McDonald’s parking lot where they found the woman driving to be drunk with a child in the car.

At approximately 11:00AM on Saturday, police received a tip from a caller about a possible drunk driver on North Street in Nacogdoches. Serena Delarosa was arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle. She was later found to be in possession of drugs.

Delarosa was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for DWI with child passenger, which is a State Jail Felony, and Possession of Substance. Her bond amount is unknown at this time.

